Kenya now turns focus on beach volleyball qualifiers

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha (left) and Naomi Too in action

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha (left) and Naomi Too in action during a past beach volleyball tournament.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The women's team is drawn in Pool "C" alongside Gambia, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

Kenya men's beach volleyball coach Patrick Owino is breathing a sigh of relief after FIVB approved the repeat of the second round of African Olympic qualifiers.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.