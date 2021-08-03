Kenya lose bid to host volleyball Cup of Nations to Rwanda

Malkia Strikers

Malkia Strikers players celebrate a point during their Tokyo Olympic Games Pool 'A' match against Brazil at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on August 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | FIVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya had bid to host the event but CAVB Monday announced that they had awarded the hosting rights to Rwanda.
  • Rwanda will host the men's and women's events concurrently from September 5-20.

Kenya has lost the hosting rights for next month's Confederation of African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) women's Nations Cup Championship.

