Kenya Lionesses fall to Canada, finish 10th in Olympics

The Kenya women's rugby sevens team, Lionesses, on Saturday wound up 10th in the Tokyo Olympics after falling 24-10 to Canada in the 9-10 place classification match.

Janet Okello and Diana Ochieng scored unconverted tries for Felix Oloo's side, who had beaten Japan 21-17 in their ninth to 12th place classification match at the Tokyo Olympic Games n Friday.

Canada's Landry Ghislaine was the Lionesses' tormentor-in-chief, scoring a try and making two conversions in the encounter at the Tokyo Stadium.

Charity Williams got Canada rolling with an early try which was successfully converted by Ghislaine before Bianca Farrela touched down for the North Americans.

After being sin-binned, Ghislaine returned to score a try and added the exrtars for the 24-10 win.