Kenya Lionesses fall to Canada, finish 10th in Olympics

Christabel Lindo

Kenya's Christabel Lindo breaks away from Hirini Sarah of New Zealand to score a try in their women's pool A match during the Rugby Sevens on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By Elias Makori

  • Janet Okello and Diana Ochieng scored unconverted tries for Felix Oloo's side, who had beaten Japan 21-17 in their ninth to 12th place classification match at the Tokyo Olympic Games n Friday.
  • Canada's Landry Ghislaine was the Lionesses' tormentor-in-chief, scoring a try and making two conversions in the encounter at the Tokyo Stadium.

The Kenya women's rugby sevens team, Lionesses, on Saturday wound up 10th in the Tokyo Olympics after falling 24-10 to Canada in the 9-10 place classification match.

