Kenya Lionesses edge Japan to reach ninth place final

Kenya Lionesses Friday beat Japan 21-17 in their ninth to 12th place classification match at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Wakaba Hara touched down first for the hosts in the second minute before Grace Adhiambo replied for Kenya with a converted try.

Sinaida Aura landed at the brink of half time and Adhiambo added the extras as Kenya led 14-5 at the break.

Mifuyu Koide and Marin Kajiki scored two quick tries to hand Japan a 17-14 lead with three minutes left to play.

But Cynthia Atieno had other ideas as she landed late while Adhimbo converted to see Kenya win 21-17.

Kenya will now face Canada, who thrashed Brazil in the other semi-final, in the ninth place final on Saturday 3.30am EAT.