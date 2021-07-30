Kenya Lionesses edge Japan to reach ninth place final

Kenya's Christabel Lindo  breaks away from Hirini Sarah of New Zealand to score a try in their women's pool A match during the Rugby Sevens on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

  • Wakaba Hara touched down first for the hosts in the second minute before Grace Adhiambo replied for Kenya with a converted try
  • Sinaida Aura landed at the brink of half time and Adhiambo added the extras as Kenya led 14-5 at the break
  • Cynthia Atieno had other ideas as she landed late while Adhimbo converted to see Kenya win 21-17

Kenya Lionesses Friday beat Japan 21-17 in their ninth to 12th place classification match at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

