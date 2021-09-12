Kenya fall to Cameroon in Africa Nations Championship

Kenya women's volleyball team had a poor start at the 2021 African Nations Championships going down to rivals Cameroon 3-0 (25-20,25-21,25-19) at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda on Sunday.

Kenya will play Democratic Republic of Congo Monday before they take on Burundi and Tunisia in their subsequent pool "B" matches.

Cameroon, who had succumbed to Kenya 3-2 during the Africa Games in Morocco in 2019, turned the tables on the East Africans to launch their African title defence on a high.

Kenya coach Paul Bitok gave starts to Joy Lusenaka, Leonida Kasaya, Sharon Chepchumba, Edith Wisa, Gladys Ekaru, Pamela Masaisai and Libero Aggripina Kundu to do duty for the East Africans.

In a slow match, Cameroon took leads in all the technical time outs 8-4 and 16-12 in the first set.

Bitok then made a double substitutions resting Masaisai and Lusenaka for the experienced left attacker Mercy Moim and promising setter Esther Mutinda.

Although the move seemed to bear fruits as the set gathered momentum, Cameroon trio of Stephanie Fotso, Christelle Nana and Laetitia Moma were unstoppable as they powered through Kenyans blocks to extend their team's lead to 18-14.

Cameroon would benefit from Kenya's poor services as they lead 23-19 before they bagged the set 25-20.

In the second set, Kenya coach Bitok introduced middle blocker Lorraine Chebet for Ekaru as Kenya trailed 7-3 and 8-4 in the first TTO.

Lusenaka and Kasaya were re introduced as Moim's services distablised Cameroon's defence to allow Kenya rally from behind to close gap 10-11 before again they lost grip as Cameroon led 16-14 in the second TTO.

Moma and Nana were at it again with their well oiled attacks that extended Cameroon's lead to 20-18 before they held on to the lead to take the set 25-21 to have a 2-0 advantage.

Kenya took the lead for the first time in the match securing an early 6-4 lead in the early stages of the third set.

Chepchumba, Kasaya and Lusenaka then combined well in front of the net, but it was not good enough to stop the Central Africans who squeezed an 8-7 lead in the first TTO.

Things continued to fall apart for Kenyans as they trailed 14-10 and 16-10 in the second TTO.

Once again, Bitok rested Moim and recalled Masaisai as Cameroon mounted blocks that denied Kenyans the chance to penetrate.

Cameroon would later bag points as they extended lead 19-12 before they easily bagged the third set 25-19.