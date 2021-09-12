Kenya fall to Cameroon in Africa Nations Championship

Kenya's Esther Mutinda and Gladys Ekaru block Cameroon's Christelle Nana during their African Nations Championships match in Kigali, Rwanda on September 11, 2021.

 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

  • Cameroon would later bag points as they extended lead 19-12 before they easily bagged the third set 25-19.
  • At the end of the championship, the top two teams earn berths to the next year's World Championships to be hosted in Poland and Netherlands respectively.

Kenya women's volleyball team had a poor start at the 2021 African Nations Championships going down to rivals Cameroon 3-0 (25-20,25-21,25-19) at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda on Sunday.

