Kenya down Tunisia to storm Africa Nations Champs semis

Malkia Strikers

Kenya women's volleyball team players celebrate a point against Tunisia during their African Nations Championships match on September 15, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda.

 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Tunisia offered little resistance as Chepchumba, Moim and Ekaru bagged points and Kenya stretched its lead to 19-13 enroute to taking the set 25-19 for a 2-0 set advantage.
  • In the third set, Tunisia squeezed a slim 8-7 lead in the first TTO as Bitok rested Kasaya and re introduced Masaisai.

Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing African Nations Championships after a 3-0 (25-20,25-19,25-21) win over Tunisia on Wednesday in Kigali.

