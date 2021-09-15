Kenya down Tunisia to storm Africa Nations Champs semis

Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing African Nations Championships after a 3-0 (25-20,25-19,25-21) win over Tunisia on Wednesday in Kigali.

Kenya coach Paul Bitok made one change to the starting line up that lost to Cameroon 3-0 on Sunday.

Bitok introduced setter Esther Mutinda in place of Joy Lusenaka, but it was Tunisia who took an early 5-3 lead as Kenyans once again struggled with reception.

Tunisia extended their lead to 8-5 in the first technical time out.

Bitok then immediately rested Pamela Masaisai for Mercy Moim and things begun to fall in place for the East Africans, who closed the gap to 8-10.

Both teams would then tie 10-10 before Mutinda, Gladys Ekaru and Leonida Kasaya combined well upfront to steer Kenya to 13-10 and 16-13 leads in the second TTO.

Tunisia's unforced errors awarded their opponents points as they trailed 15-21 and 17-22 before Kenya won the set 25-20.

Kenya then took control of the second set as they comfortably led in all the TTOs 8-5 and 16-11.

Tunisia offered little resistance as Chepchumba, Moim and Ekaru bagged points and Kenya stretched its lead to 19-13 enroute to taking the set 25-19 for a 2-0 set advantage.

In the third set, Tunisia squeezed a slim 8-7 lead in the first TTO as Bitok rested Kasaya and re introduced Masaisai.

Tunisia then faltered in the proceedings as both teams tied 10-10 before Kenya took a 16-14 lead in the second TTO.

Masaisai, Ekaru and Chepchumba then propelled Kenya to 22-19 and 23-19 leads, before they won the set 25-21 to secure victory. Kenya will face Burundi in their final group match on Thursday,

In the meantime, holders Cameroon claimed their third straight victory in pool "B" to secure a semifinal ticket. Cameroon won against Burundi 3-0 (25-15,25-14,25-14) in the earlier match played at the same venue.

In pool "A", hosts Rwanda are through to semifinal after they recorded identical 3-0 wins against Nigeria and Morocco.