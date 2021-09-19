Kenya down Morocco to storm Africa Nations Champs final

Malkia Strikers

Kenya women's volleyball team players celebrate a point against Tunisia during their African Nations Championships match on September 15, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda.

 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

The win means Malkia Strikers have qualified for the FIVB World Championship

Kenya women's volleyball team advanced to the finals of the Africa Nations Championships after a 3-0 (25-12,25-21-25-11)win over Morocco in the semi-finals held Sunday in Kigali, Rwanda.

