Kenya down DRC in Africa Nations Championships

Mercy Moim

Kenya women's volleyball team players Mercy Moim and Edith Wisa (right) mount blocks against a Cameroon player during their match in the ongoing African Nations Championships in Kigali Rwanda on September 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya head coach Paul Bitok made two changes to the starting line up that lost to Cameroon, choosing middle blocker Lorraine Chebet and setter Esther  Mutinda over Gladys Ekaru and Joy Lusenaka.
  • Kenya seemed to have sharpened their services and setting department that was wanting against Cameroon.

Kenya's volleyball women's team are back on track after they defeated Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 (25-11,25-12,25-19) Monday in the African Nations Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

