Two Kenyan swimmers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Emily Muteti glides through the Aga Khan Academy pool during a past event.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Swimming Federation confirmed that Rosafio, 19, and Muteti, 22, were selected following directions provided by the international swimming governing body, Fina.

Swimmers Danilo Rosafio and Emily Muteti will represent Kenya at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

