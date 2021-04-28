Two Kenyan swimmers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Swimmers Danilo Rosafio and Emily Muteti will represent Kenya at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kenya Swimming Federation confirmed that Rosafio, 19, and Muteti, 22, were selected based on new qualification guidelines provided by the international swimming governing body, Fina.

"It was based on the published criteria dated January 27, 2021 and further country specific guidelines issued by Fina on April 14, 2021," stated the statement.

The selection was based on the top-ranking points from Fina qualifying events and the participation in the 2019 Fina World Championships in Gwanju, Korea.

Rosafio achieved the top 730 Fina points in 100m freestyle at the Fina World Junior Championships in Budapest, Hungary. while Muteti attained the top 698 Fina points in 50m freestyle at the 12th African Games in Casablanca, Morocco.

Muteti, who is based in the United States, won bronze in 4x100m medley relay at the 2019 African Games.

Rosafio, who has his base in England, is a product of Bandari Swimming Club.

The duo will be participating in the Olympic Games for the first time.

KSF disclosed that Rosafio and Muteti will continue training in their current bases at Loughborough University England and Grand Canyon University, USA respectively.

Fakhry Mansoor will be the head coach while Abdulmalik Abubakar has been appointed as the team manager.

Loughborough University swimming head coach Gareth McNarry congratulated Rosafio on his selection to his first Olympic Games.

McNarry said he has had the pleasure of working with Rosafio since September, 2020.

"In that time, Rosafio has shown the commitment and dedication to this sport that befits any athlete selected to represent their country at an Olympic Games," said McNarry.

"It is also only fair that I express my thanks to his former coaches at both Millfield School and the Bandari Swimming Club who provided Danilo with a great foundation from which we have been able to build upon this year."

With his selection to Tokyo Summer Games, McNarry noted that Rosafio joins a long list of Loughborough University and Loughborough Swimming Olympians.

Steve Schaffer, Muteti's coach at Grand Canyon University, said that they are proud of her achievement adding that getting to represent Kenya at the Olympics is a goal that she had tirelessly worked hard to achieve.

"She was focused on making it a reality for these past four years at GCU and it has been a pleasure to work with her and help her along this path," said Schaffer, who described Muteti as an exemplary student and athlete, who will definitely represent Kenya honorably.