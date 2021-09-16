Kenya book Rwanda in African Nations Championship semis

Kenya coach Paul Bitok had the luxury of resting his key players as Malkia Strikers strolled to a 3-0 (25-08, 25-09, 25-11) win over Burundi in the ongoing African Nations Championships at Kigali Arena in Rwanda.

With the result, Kenya finished second in Pool "B" with nine points behind group leaders and reigning champions Cameroon who emerged top and unbeaten with 12 points from four matches.

Kenya will now play Pool "A" leaders and hosts Rwanda on Saturday in one of the semi-finals.

Bitok rested star opposite Sharon Chepchumba, skipper Mercy Moim and first-choice libero Agripina Kundu for the entire match.

Bitok started with libero Elizabeth Wanyama, middle blocker Lorraine Chebet and opposite Emmaculate Chemtai.

"We started slowly but player's have adjusted well and we can only get better," said Bitok.

"It was my strategy to rest my top guns against Burundi ahead of semi-final against my former employers Rwanda. It has also been my wish always to play all my players in a championship because this also builds their morale so that's why I gave chance to Sinaida, Adhiambo and Chemtai," said Bitok.

The East Africans picked from where they left against Tunisia on Wednesday as they led in both technical time outs 8-3 and 16-7 of the first set.

Bitok then rested Wisa, Kasaya and Lusenaka for Yvonne Sinaida who made her debut in the senior national team, promising Veronica Adhiambo and Mutinda respectively as Kenya made light work of Burundi with 20-7 and 23-7 leads before they took the set 25-08.

In the second set, Adhiambo bagged points with her jump services as Burundi struggled to receive.

Kenya then led 8-2 in the first TTO as Pamela Masaisai, Sinaida and Mutinda extended their lead to 14-6 with well-oiled powerful attacks. Kenya continued to dominate and won the set 25-9.

The third set was not any different but Burundi will be encouraged by the fact that they held Kenya to a 5-8 lead in the first TTO. Masaisai and Adhiambo, who were a joy to watch then propelled Kenya to 14-8.