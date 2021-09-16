Kenya book Rwanda in African Nations Championship semis

Kenya's Pamela Masaisai (left), Lorine Chebet (centre) block an attack from Burundi as Joy Lusenaka provides cover on the back court during their African Nations Championships Pool "B" match at Kigali Arena on September 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

Kenya coach Paul Bitok had the luxury of resting his key players as Malkia Strikers strolled to a 3-0 (25-08, 25-09, 25-11) win over Burundi in the ongoing African Nations Championships at Kigali Arena in Rwanda.

