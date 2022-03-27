Kenya beach volleyball teams storm Commonwealth qualifiers semis

Kenya beach volleyball teams are through to the semi-final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers set for Monday in Accra, Ghana.

Men’s pair of Ibrahim Oduori and James Mwaniki defeated Nigeria 2-0 (21-15,21-18) in the quarter-final played at the Laboma Beach Resort on Sunday, while the pair of Naomi Too and Veronica Adhiambo saw off Nigeria 2-0 (21-11,21-09) in the women’s last eight.

Odouri and Mwaniki will be seeking revenge when they tackle South Africa, who lost to in the pool stage 2-0(21-18,28-26), in the semis.

Too and Adhiambo, who play for Kenya Pipeline in the National League, will square it out with Ghana, who topped pool ‘A’ in the women’s semi-final.

The other semi-final pits Rwanda against Mauritius, while Ghana will play host to Gambia, who are ranked first in Africa in another last four match.

Kenya assistant captain Too said their sights are on the sole ticket to Birmingham.

“We have had tough matches but we have emerged victorious save for Mauritius, who overpowered us at the group stage. We got our act together in quarter-final and I’m happy we are among the last four teams,” said Too, who alongside Gaudencia Makokha won silver medal during the 2019 African Games in Morocco.