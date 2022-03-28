Kenya beach volleyball teams exit Commonwealth qualifiers

Kenya men and women's beach volleyball teams were Monday knocked out of the Commonwealth Games qualifiers at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra, Ghana.

This meant the two sides missed out on the sole gender tickets to the Games set for Birmingham, United Kingdom later this year.

Despite losing their respective semis, the teams bounced backed to settle for bronze The women’s pair of Naomi Too and Veronica Adhiambo beat Rwanda 2-0 (23-21,21-19) to finish third in the competition.

Too and Adhiambo had lost to Ghana 1-2 (18-21,21-18,9-15) in the semi-final played earlier.

The men’s pair of Ibrahim Oduori and James Mwaniki defeated Ghana 2-0 ( 21-10,21-9) to win bronze. Earlier,

the duo had lost to South Africa 2-0 (21-18,28-26) in the semi-final.

Kenya men's team manager Sammy Mulinge said the future is bright despite the loss.

“Tough luck but we have picked positive lessons that will be used in future assignments. The sport back at home has been embraced and I believe it’s a matter of time before we starting dominating in Africa,” said Mulinge.