Kenya beach volleyball teams chase Olympics dream

Kenya beach volleyball players pose for a photo during the teams’ flag-off at the KIVI hotel, Nairobi on June 18, 2021. From left, Brian Melly, James Mwaniki, Ibrahim Oduor, Yvonne Wavinya, Enock Mogeni. Phoscah Kasisi, Patrick Owino (men’s coach), Brackcides Agala, Gaudencia Makokha and Sammy Mulinge (women's coach).

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • National men’s and women’s squads fly out to Morocco for second round of qualifiers
  • Kenya women's coach Sammy Mulinge said the teams were the best ever assembled
  • 36 nations to battle for the two African slots

Kenya men's and women's beach volleyball teams flew out of the country Friday for the second round of the Olympic Games qualifiers to be staged in Agadir, Morocco.

