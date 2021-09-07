Kenya battle Egypt in Africa Nations Championships

General Service Unit (GSU) coach Gideon Tarus reacts on the touchline

General Service Unit (GSU) coach Gideon Tarus reacts on the touchline during Kenya Volleyball Federation league match against Equity Bank at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena, Nairobi on January 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The draw was conducted by CAVB Control Committee president Waithaka Kioni Monday night at Kigali Convention Centre, where a total of 16 teams were divided into four pools of four teams.
  • Neighbors Uganda headline Pool "A" alongside Rwanda, Burkina Faso and Burundi.
  • Reigning champions Tunisia are in group "B" that has Nigeria, South Sudan and Ethiopia, while group "C" has Cameroon, Niger, Mali and Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We have no choice but to win against one on the North African nations if we have to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Africa Nations Championships," stated Kenya men's volleyball team coach, Gideon Tarus after the draw of the tournament on Monday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.