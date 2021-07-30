Kenya banks on youth and experience for 1,500m gold

Charles Simotwo trains at Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 23, 2021 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Charles Simotwo trains at Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 23, 2021 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya faces stiff competition from Ingebrigtsen brothers Filip and Jakob of Norway,  American Mathew Centrowitz who is the defending champion, among others
  • Little-known Simotwo caused a major upset during the national trials at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani by beating a strong field that included world champion Cheruiyot



Kenya is banking on youth and experience  to deliver the men’s 1,500 metres gold medal that has eluded the country at the Olympics for a decade.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.