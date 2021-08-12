Keeper Onyango set for shock Uganda Cranes return

Denis Onyango

Uganda Cranes skipper Denis Onyango reacts during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against South Sudan on November 12, 2021 at the St Mary's Stadium, Kitende. Uganda won 1-0.

Photo credit: Pool | Fufa

By  ELVIS SENONO

What you need to know:

  • He however, retains a strong relationship with coach Micho Sredojevic, who he worked with at SC Villa and Ethiopian side St.George. Micho returned for his second stint with Cranes at the start of this month.
  • The Cranes begin their World Cup qualification campaign away to Kenya on September 2, before hosting Mali four days later.

Former Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango is set for a sensational return to the national team.

