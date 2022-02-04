KDF rally troops for operation 'play-offs return'

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) women's volleyball team are keen to make a comeback to the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs at the end of the season.

KDF last participated in the play-offs in 2016 and team manager Alfred Chedotum is confident the script will change this season.

The top four teams in the men and women's leagues qualify for the play-offs at the end of the regular season.

The soldiers begin their title challenge against Kenya Army on Saturday before they battle Kenya Pipeline on Sunday during the league's second leg at Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa County.

"We have struggled in the previous five editions. Many times our players have been recalled for national duties while new recruits have to undergo compulsory training and therefore it has been hard to assemble a competitive squad. But this season things are looking up pretty good and I dare say, we will be in the last four when the regular season ends," said Chedotum.

"I can't talk much about Kenya Army but we are determined to get the three points. I know Pipeline have recruited well and it's a strong side but we are going to give them a run for their money," added Chedotum.

The official also revealed that they have appointed former national women's team middle blocker Jackline Baraza as assistant coach. Baraza will work together with head coach Pius Birech.

"Baraza brings on board rich experience and I know with her presence things will change. I wish her well," said Chedotum.

KDF have also welcomed outside hitters Milgren Lutiva and Damaris Chepkorom as well as libero Caroline Kasiva who were away for military training and missed last season's action.

Chedotum also heaped praise on their sponsor after they were moved from Nyeri Air Base to Nairobi where they have been training at the indoor arena in Eastleigh in preparation for league matches.

"We are arrived here (Mombasa) last Tuesday and that shows the profound support from our sponsors and we hope to make them proud," said Chedotum.

On the other hand, champions Kenya Prisons begin their title defence against Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday.

Prisons held their nerve during last season's play-offs as they defeated DCI 3-2 and coach Josp Barasa says they will not underrate their unpredictable opponents.

DCI coach Daniel Bor was optimistic ahead of the clash saying whoever will have prepared well will carry the day.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Prisons have shelved their match against newcomers Vihiga County that was set for Saturday with coach Salome Wanjala citing logistical factors.

Vihiga will now start new life in the national league with a match against KCB Women's Volleyball Team on Sunday.

Vihiga team manager Samuel Mugata said they are not under pressure to perform but they are in the league to learn and expose their players.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kenya Army v KDF 10am