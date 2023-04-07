KDF stun Prisons as upsets reign in Paul Bitok tournament

Upsets marked Day One of the inaugural Paul Bitok International Volleyball Tournament that served off Friday at three different venues in Nairobi.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), who have had a lukewarm performance in the ongoing Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League dismissed Equity Bank 3-0 ( 25-12, 25-19, 25-21) before they defeated promising Kenya Army 3-0 (25-14,25-19,25-23) in Pool “B” at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium, Nairobi.

KPA captain Denis Omollo said they didn’t expect to have it easy against Equity given their good start to the season.

“I hope this win and the tournament at large will push us to find our mojo back in the league. We had good services that destabilised our opponents. Our blocks also worked well and I hope we go all the way and win the title if not, we have good performance. But the win against Equity is something,” said Omollo, who also plays for the national team.

Equity Bank captain Wilson Waibei conceded defeat saying that they were off colour.

“As long as you are not defending then all these other things count for nothing. We were not mentally strong, KPA deserve the win. We hope to bounce back,” said the middle blocker.

National champions General Service Unit saw off KAPU 3-0 (25-16,25-07,25-14) in Pool “A” before Trailblazers were forced to dig deep to beat Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-23,25-19,25-22) in Pool “C”.

Trailblazers later defeated Administration Police of Kenya 3-1 (25-23,25-16, 24-26,25-19) at the same venue.

Away at the Ulinzi Complex, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) came from a set down to see off former champions Kenya Prisons 3-2 (20-25,25-21,19-25, 25-19, 15-12) in Pool “D”.

In the women’s matches, National champions Kenya Pipeline who are drawn in Pool “A” recorded two wins against KDF and Nairobi Water to lead their group at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Pipeline beat KDF 3-0 (25-14,25-20,26-24) and Nairobi Water 3-0 (25-09,25-14,25- 16).

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) inflicted second loss to Nairobi Water 3-1 (25-11 25-27 25-19, 25-11).

In Pool “B”, African Clubs Champions KCB Women’s Volleyball Team overpowered Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-23 25-14,25-18) while former champions Kenya Prisons defeated Post Bank 3-0 (25-17,25-09,25-15).

Nairobi Prisons recovered to beat Kenya Army 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-23).