KDF ponder play-offs formula after falling short again

Yvonne Sinaida

Kenya Pipeline middle blocker Yvonne Sinaida spkies the ball during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Kenya Defence Forces at Kamiti Maximum Prisons grounds on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Reigning champions Kenya Prisons,  KCB Women's Team, former champions Kenya Pipeline and Directorate of Criminal Investigations will battle for the league title
  • Nairobi Prisons, who made their debut in the league this season, defied odds to finish fifth while returnees Nairobi Water finished at the bottom of the seven-team league
  • Nairobi Water coach Juma Walukhu was a worried man saying the future of the team hangs in the balance

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) women's volleyball team manager Alfred Chedotum has bemoaned team's failure to qualify for Kenya Volleyball Federation(KVF) play-offs for the third consecutive time. 

