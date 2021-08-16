KDF ponder play-offs formula after falling short again

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) women's volleyball team manager Alfred Chedotum has bemoaned team's failure to qualify for Kenya Volleyball Federation(KVF) play-offs for the third consecutive time.

The end of season play-offs are scheduled for August 26-29 at Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa County.

At the conclusion of the KVF regular season over the weekend at Kamiti Maximum Security Prisons ground in Nairobi, KDF settled for sixth position losing out on the top four play-off slots.

KDF last participated in the play-offs in 2016.

Chedotum emphasised that players being called for official duties on many occasions had depleted his side and thus the dismal performance.

"It's sad and painful that for the third time we will not be featuring in the play-offs. However, we hope to start afresh next season and hopefully we will make a comeback to the event. We have good players that are currently in training and by the time the new season starts in October, they will be available for selection. I wish the qualified teams well ahead of the competition," said Chedotum.

Reigning champions Kenya Prisons, KCB Women's Team, former champions Kenya Pipeline and Directorate of Criminal Investigations will battle for the league title in the four-day event that will see the top two teams book automatic tickets to next year's African Clubs Championships.

Nairobi Prisons, who made their debut in the league this season, defied odds to finish fifth while returnees Nairobi Water finished at the bottom of the seven-team league without a win.

Nairobi Prisons coach Salome Wanjala remained hopeful of an improved performance next season.

"This being our first time in the league and we finished fifth is no mean feat. Definitely I will reinforce my team next season but I'm extremely happy with the results and we can only get better going forward," said the former national team setter.

Nairobi Water coach Juma Walukhu was a worried man saying the future of the team hangs in the balance.