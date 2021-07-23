KDF, Equity Bank win to set up potential play-off slot decider

Nicholas Matui

Edwin Kogo (left) of Rift Valley Prisons powers an attack past Nicholas Matui (centre) and Noah Bett of GSU during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on July 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Following Friday's results, fourth-placed Equity have 19 points from nine matches, while KDF are fifth on standings with 17 points from as many matches
  • KFS are also in the contention for the last four with 16 points from nine matches
  • Things will take shape on Saturday when KDF play Equity as the winner will have an upper hand in the race for a last four slot

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Equity Bank, and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) men's teams Friday won their respective Kenya Volleyball Federation National League matches to enhance their chances of booking the remaining play-offs slot.

