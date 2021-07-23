KDF, Equity Bank win to set up potential play-off slot decider

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Equity Bank, and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) men's teams Friday won their respective Kenya Volleyball Federation National League matches to enhance their chances of booking the remaining play-offs slot.

KDF beat Western Prisons 3-0 (25-14,25-09,25-19) while KFS overcame Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-18,25-16,25-20) as Equity defeated Mombasa Prisons 3-0 (25-23,26-24,25-19) at the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Gymnasium.

Following Friday's results, fourth-placed Equity have 19 points from nine matches, while KDF are fifth on standings with 17 points from as many matches. KFS are also in the contention for the last four with 16 points from nine matches.

Kenya Forest Service players celebrate a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Nairobi Prisons at Nyayo National Stadium on July 23, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

However, things will take shape on Saturday when KDF play Equity as the winner will have an upper hand in the race for the last four. KDF coach Elisha Aliwa says he will approach the crucial match cautiously.

"It's a do or die match. The outcome of the match will give a clear direction of who will join the already qualified teams. KDF has been participating in the play-offs for a long time and it will be sad for them not to qualify during my reign," said Aliwa.

Equity middle blocker Derrick Apat said there's everything to play for.

"A win against Mombasa Prisons has set the stage for us. It's going to be a tough match but we will give our best and hopefully our best will be good enough for us to qualify for the play-offs," said Apat.

GSU fans cheer up their team during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Rift Valley Prisons at Nyayo National Stadium on July 23, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

One of the three teams at the completion of the regular season on Sunday will join the already qualified leaders Kenya Prisons who have 29 points from 11 matches, second-placed Kenya Ports Authority with 28 points from 10 matches and third-placed General Service Unit (GSU) with 27 points from 10 matches.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season compete in the play-offs where the top two teams earn automatic to the African Clubs Championship.

In the other matches played at the same venue, Rift Valley Prisons lost to Kenya Ports 3-0(25-12,25-17,25-20) and General Service Unit (GSU) 3-0 (25-20,29-2725-19) while Administration Police (AP) saw off Mombasa Prisons 3-0 (25-21,25-21,25-16).

Kenya Army's search for their first win continues as they lost to Vihiga County 3-1(26-24,24-26,25-20,25-23) to remain rooted at the bottom.

Fixtures

Saturday

Vihiga County v GSU 9am

Mombasa Prisons v Western Prisons 9am

KFS v AP 11am

Kenya Army v Rift Valley 11am

Equity Bank v KDF 1pm

Mombasa Prisons v Nairobi Prisons 1pm

Rift Valley v AP 3pm