KCB to flex financial muscle to keep volleyball stars

Newly crowned Africa Women Volleyball Club Champions KCB will review their players' contracts that come to an end this season.

The players have a one -year renewable contract.

KCB Tuesday overpowered record holders Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1(25-18, 25-22, 11-25, 28-26) to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2006, with Kenya Prisons being the last Kenyan side to win in 2013 in Madagascar.

Speaking on Friday at KCB Leadership Centre after receiving a Sh4 million cheque as a token after an impressive outing in Tunisia, KCB Technical Director Paul Bitok said the process will start soon.

"Without doubt, after an outstanding performance, local and international clubs will dangle carrots to persuade our players to switch allegiance. But we want to counter with an improved package that will make the players comfortable. We want to preserve this team and continue professionalising the club," said Bitok, who doubles up as the Kenya women's team coach.

KCB coach Japheth Munala said he would like to retain the current squad ahead of next season which is likely to serve off in November.

"I'm not a fan of releasing players who are deemed surplus. I would rather have them stay because you just never know when you will need their services. I have been in a position where I had an all-star team but I failed to perform. But with lesser stars, the setter can easily distribute the balls," said Munala.

KCB captain Edith Wisa said the token was timely.

"This will motivate the players and we are grateful to the management for the kind gesture. This will challenge the players to do even better in the forthcoming events knowing very well there is a reward," said the middle blocker.

While receiving the trophy from coach Munala and captain Wisa, KCB Bank Group Chairman Andrew Kairu lauded the team for putting the bank and the country at large on the Africa map.