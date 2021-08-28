KCB to face Prisons in title decider

Kenya Prisons Sunday will take on KCB Women's Team in the final of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs after winning their respective ties at Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa.

KCB defeated Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0(25-13,25-13 25-16) while Prisons overpowered Kenya Pipeline 3-1 (25-22,16-25,25-22,26-24) to set up the crunch encounter.

Both teams remain unbeaten heading into the clash that will decide who emerges champions.

The bankers beat Pipeline 3-0 on Friday before seeing off DCI with a similar margin on Saturday to take their tally to six points. On the other hand, Prisons have five points after edging DCI 3-2 on Friday and beating Pipeline 3-1 on Saturday.

Prisons coach Josp Barasa said a lot was at stake and they have to produce their 'A' game to retain the title.

"The win has rejuvenated the players and we are hopeful of a good show on Sunday. It will be a tough match but we hope to give it our all as the title is at stake," said Barasa.

KCB coach Japheth Munala acknowledged that Prisons were not push-overs.

"I can't really talk much about Sunday's clash against Prisons because expectations are high. But I hope that the players will rise to the occasion," said Munala.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau made one change to the team that lost to KCB Women's Team 3-0 on Friday introducing Triza Atuka for opposite Miriam Chelimo. Atuka is a natural middle blocker.

Prisons coach Josp Barasa made two changes starting with Anne Lowem and Lydia Maiyo in place of Shyrine Jepkemboi and Emmaculate Chemtai respectively.

In the balanced match, Prisons were quick off the blocks leading in both technical time outs leading 8-6 and 16-13. Once again, experienced duo of Brackcides Agala and Maiyo made the difference for Prisons as they opened the lead 22-20 before they took the set 25-22.

In the second set, Rose Magoi, Pamela Adhiambo and Atuka combined well at the net as they forced 13-13 ,15-15 ties before poor services from Pipeline gave advantage to Prisons who led 16-15 in the second TTO.

Pipeline's Metrine Nabwile and Adhiambo tore apart Prisons blocks for a 21-18 lead. Adhiambo, who is a darling of the fans, combined well with Yvonne Sinaida as Pipeline extended their lead 23-20 before they took the set 25-22 to level the set scores at 1-1.

Prisons led in all TTO 8-5,16-12 in the third set as a disoriented Pipeline trailed 22-15 before losing the set 25-16.

In the fourth set, Pipeline coach rested Magoi and Atuka for Esther Mutinda and Chelimo as they led 8-7 in the first TTO. Pipeline's unforced errors was a gift to Prisons forcing a tie at 15-15.

Prisons coach Barasa then introduced Chemtai and setter Herma Kipyego for Maiyo and Joy Lusenaka but both teams tied 22-22, 23-23 before Prisons forced a 26-24 win.

Pipeline will Sunday play against DCI in the third place play-off.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said they have no choice but to win against the much-improved DCI.