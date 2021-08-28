KCB to face Prisons in title decider

DCI Marion Indeche and Peris Kawus block Joan Chelagat of Prisons

Marion Indeche (left) and Peris Kawus (second left) of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) block a spike from from Joan Chelagat of Kenya Prisons during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs match at KPA Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa on August 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KCB defeated Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0(25-13,25-13 25-16) while Prisons overpowered Kenya Pipeline 3-1 (25-22,16-25,25-22,26-24) to set up the crunch encounter
  • Prisons coach Josp Barasa said a lot was at stake and they have to produce their 'A' game to retain the title
  • Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said they have no choice but to win against the much-improved DCI


Kenya Prisons Sunday will take on KCB Women's Team in the final of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs after winning their respective ties at Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.