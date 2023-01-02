KCB spoilt for choice as star setter Mutinda joins squad

Setters Emmaculate Nekesa and Esther Mutinda will rekindle their healthy rivalry after the latter joined Africa champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team from Kenya Pipeline last week.

Nekesa and Mutinda played for the East Africa Secondary School Games champions Kwanthanze Secondary School in 2018 when they won the title in Rwanda before they went their separate ways.

With both now at KCB, their Secondary School coach Justin Kigwari says they are a perfect combination and match.

"I celebrate them. While at Kwanthanze they did well and whoever was given the chance rose up to the occasion and I believe they will carry the same gusto at the club.

“I wish them well and I can only wait and see what they will bring on the table.. KCB is lucky to have them,” said Kigwari.

Nekesa, who is also the national team setter, welcomed the arrival of Mutinda.

"I am excited that she is here. She has rekindled the good old days and we will work in unison to help the club post good results,” said Nekesa.

Mutinda, who signed a one-year contract with bankers, will, however, miss this month's Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs in Nairobi.

The play-offs are set for January 13-15 at the Nyayo National Stadium’s indoor arena.

She will, however, be available for selection ahead of the new season that gets underway next month as well as the Africa Clubs Championship scheduled for April.

Mutinda and Nekesa will also face stiff competition from Faith Imodia who crossed over from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) last season.

Meanwhile, star player Sharon Chepchumba left the country on Sunday for Greece after a short-break.

Chepchumba, who in October signed for Greece third-tier Aris Thessaloniki from KCB, said she is coping well despite the busy schedule.

“Unlike in Kenya where we play monthly, in Greece we have two matches in a week coupled with the Challenge Cup and so we are always busy which is a good thing. I'm optimistic that when the season comes to an end, I will be a better player," said Chepchumba.