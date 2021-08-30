KCB, Prisons come up short again in playoffs

KCB Women's and Kenya Prisons men's teams ambitions of winning the Kenya Volleyball Federation titles once again fell by way side.

KCB, which had a rich squad to chose from, were defeated by champions Kenya Prisons 3-1(25-22,13-25,25-21,25-17).

While Prisons who were impressive in the regular season failed to impress against rivals General Service Unit (GSU) falling 3-1(25-21, 17-25,25-17,25-14) as the play-offs ended Sunday at the KPA Makande Hall, Mombasa.

KCB coach Japheth Munala bemoaned the development, but was quick to note that all was not lost ahead of next year's African Clubs championship.

"We were hoping to win the title this year, but it is sad we failed to. Our reception failed in the last match and we were punished. We hope to make amends in the clubs event. Hopefully, our squad will remain intact," said Munala, who is also the national women's first assistant coach.

In 2020, KCB brought on board the experienced trio of Edith Wisa and Mercy Moim from Prisons and Sharon Chepchumba from Kenya Pipeline.

Prisons coach David Lung'aho said it was not the result they had planned for.

"We began well but faltered in the finals. GSU did their homework well and chose to serve to Charles Wambua and Michael Chemos, who were outstanding in the matches against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and KPA.

They failed to contain the pressure and that's how we crumbled. But we won't tire in our pursuit to reclaim the title we last won in 2016," said Lung'aho, the men's national team first assistant coach.

Prisons men's and women's teams as well as GSU and KCB booked automatic tickets to the African Clubs Championship. KPA finished third as KDF finished last.

KDF coach Elisha Aliwa remained positive of an improved performance in the forthcoming seasons.

"We have finished last in the previous play-offs for a long time and it's high time we changed the tide," noted Aliwa, the men's national team trainer.

In the women's category, Kenya Pipeline finished third as DCI finished last.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said, "Our late arrival played a big role in our overall performance. Perhaps the results would have been better had we came in early."

Pipeline arrived in Mombasa a day to the championship which served-off last Friday.

DCI coach Daniel Bor acknowledged that his players had came of age after they bagged two sets from the eventual winner Prisons.