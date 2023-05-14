KCB launch continental title defence with victory in Tunisia

KCB women’s volleyball team coach Japheth Munala has urged his players to leave nothing to chance following a winning start to their title defence of the 2023 Women's Africa Club Championship in Nabeul, Tunisia.

The bankers beat Nyong Et Kelle Volleyball Dames of Cameroon 3-0 (25-7, 25-20, 25-16) in a Pool B fixture played in the coastal town of northeastern Tunisia.

After seeing one of their pool opponents beaten, coach Munala said Nabeul will be another good hunting ground for his players.

"KCB being the defending champions, there is no pressure. I'm praying that all girls rise to the occasion and win the trophy. From our first match, I am convinced we can win the title," he said.

The bankers won the first set but the Cameroonians mounted an early attack in the second before falling 20-25.

"This was our first match. Opening matches come with their own challenges. We had a problem with our reception in the second set but we called a time out to rectify it. And we easily won the third set," the coach said.

The KCB side dominated the first set, thanks to hard spikes by seasoned players Mercy Moim and Edith Wisa.

"This is an opportunity for the young players that joined us this season. We are giving them a chance to get used to this kind of match situation. I hope that by the time the championship reaches its crucial stages, the young players will have gotten used to the big stage."

Tomorrow, KCB play National Alcohol (NAL) of Ethiopia in their second Pool B match at 13:00hours (15:00hours Kenyan time).

Earlier, compatriots Kenya Pipeline defeated Chief Naval Staff Spikers (CNS) of Nigeria 3-1 (25-12, 21-25, 25-13, 27-25) in an entertaining Pool C match.

Pipeline easily won the opening set but lost the second 21-25 to the West Africans.

Coached by veteran Coach Paul Gitau, Kenya Pipeline bounced back with a set advantage to enhance their chances of winning the match.