KCB end Pipeline's unbeaten run at Nyayo

KCB Women's Volleyball Team Sunday finally got the better of their rivals and defending champions Kenya Pipeline beating them 3-1(22-25,25-16,25-16,25-12) during the fourth leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

The result also saw the bankers inflict first loss to Pipeline who were unbeaten in six matches. Pipeline defeated KCB 3-1 during last season's National Play-offs at Moi International Sports Centre indoor arena.

The loss still left the Oilers top of the standings with 18 points from seven matches, three points ahead of former champions Kenya Prisons and KCB.

Prisons have played the same number of matches, while KCB have game in hand.

KCB captain Edith Wisa said the win was a motivation ahead the final leg and the play-offs.

"All the departments worked well today. The youngsters - Juliana Namutira and Pauline Chemtai performed pretty well and if we maintain the momentum, then the league title will be beyond reach. Our reception, services and defence were top-notch," said the soft-spoken middle blocker.

In other results, Kenya Prisons defeated Kenya Defence Forces 3-1(25-19,24-26,25-20,25-16). The forces side were relegated to fourth position with 14 points from seven matches.