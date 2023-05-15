KCB coach Japheth Munala upbeat ahead of Senegal's Asac Salitique clash

The ongoing 2023 Women's African Club Championship in Tunisia will not be a walk in the park, KCB women’s volleyball team coach Japheth Munala has said.

Speaking in Nabeul, Tunisia, the venue of the continental championship on Monday, Munala said his players will take each game at a time.

“We will build more consistency from set to set within a match as well as match-to-match,” he said.

KCB are seeking back to back titles in the continental showpiece which served off on Friday.

The bankers beat Cameroon's Nyong Et Kelle Volleyball Dames 3-0 (25-7, 25-20, 25-16) in their first Pool B fixture before dismissing National Alcohol of Ethiopia 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-9).

From the pool stage, the teams proceed to the round of 16.

"It is still early to predict how things will go in Nabeul but we will take one step at a time," he added.

KCB women's volleyball team play their third and last pool B match against Senegal's Asac Salitique.

"We have played well so far and we are hoping to win our next match against the Senegalese team on Tuesday," the coach added.

He noted that all girls are working hard and improving by the day in Nabeul.

The KCB coach praised young players in the team, including Pauline Chemutai saying their presence is allowing them to make strides to a productive and resilient outfit.

"Standards have been set and only the sky is the limit," Munala concluded.

Meanwhile, Kenya Pipeline defeated MCA from Algeria 3-1 (25 – 21, 20 – 25, 25 – 18, 25 – 21) in their Monday's Pool C fixture.