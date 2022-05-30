KCB blow away Pipeline to reach Africa Club Champs final

KCB Women’s Volleyball Team booked their slot in the final after winning against rivals Kenya Pipeline 3-0(25-15,25-23,25-12) in the semifinal of the African Club Championships in Kelibia, Tunisia on Monday.

KCB will on Tuesday play the winner between record holders Al Ahly of Egypt and reigning champions Carthage of Tunisia who are scheduled to play in the other last four match later Monday.

The semi-final wan equally balanced match in the early stages of the first set, but KCB pulled away to lead 10-5 as Pipeline struggled to settle.

Sharon Chepchumba, Mercy Moim and Emmaculate Nekesa led the onslaught for the bankers who stretched their lead to 16-8.

With Pipeline forced to do without the services of first choice setter Rose Magoi, who is nursing a knee injury she picked during their match against Al Ahly of Egypt, upcoming setter Telespory Alouch combined well with Triza Atuka, Violet Makuto and Pamela Adhiambo to earn quick points, but they were not enough as they trailed 23-12.

KCB would easily win the set 25-15 to lead the tie. The second set was a see-saw affair with both teams exchanging leads.

Chumba, Belinda Barasa and Nafula were outstanding for the bankers, but Pipeline received a set back after middle blocker Gladys Ekiru picked an injury having collided with KCB’s captain Edith Wisa.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau rested Ekaru for Lydia Iswan as the bankers opened a one point lead, but the Oilers recovered to tie 22-22.

KCB pulled away 24-22 before they took set 25-23 for a a 2-0 set ratio advantage.

In the third set KCB led 5-3 and 7-4 as Pipeline crumbled. KCB extended the lead to 14-7, 20-8 and 23-9, before they bagged the set 25-12 as Pipeline's setting department collapsed.

Earlier, local champions Kenya Prisons defeated Rwanda Patriotic Army 3-0 (25-10,25-19,25-20) to finish fifth, while FAP of Cameroon won against Kelibia of Tunisia 3-0 (25-20,25-19,25-17) to finish seventh.

Prisons team manager David Kilundo lauded the government for making the trip a success.

“The players gave a good fight, but it’s unfortunate that our best was not good enough and we succumbed at the quarterfinal stage. I’m glad that we picked ourselves up and finished fifth. Our focus now turns to the league,” said Kilundo.