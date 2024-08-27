Kakamega to host 2025 East Africa Secondary School games

In Mbale, Uganda

Kakamega will host next year’s edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feassa), organisers have announced.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 21st edition on Monday evening at Bukedea Stadium, Feasssa president Justus Mugisha challenged Kenya to showcase a world class championship.

“This year’s edition was a very special one. The athletes played on first class facilities in schools that were built to host the 21st edition of the games. Uganda has set the bar very high in as far as hosting these games and Kenya have a huge task of pushing it even higher,” said Mugisha.

Kenya last hosted the annual championship in 2016 in Eldoret.

After 10 days of riveting action, Uganda retained the overall title after winning 38 medals-13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Kenya settled for second spot with 27 medals --11 gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals, an improvement from last year when the country bagged a modest medal tally of 23 (eight gold, seven silver, and seven bronze).

Rwanda finished third with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals while Burundi, returning to the games after many years, won gold in boys’ volleyball.

Football titles

The Burundians finished ahead of Tanzania despite having the smallest contingent in the championship.

Uganda also reigned supreme in the primary schools’ category with nine medals, with Kenya and Tanzania finishing second and third with eight and seven medals respectively.

Kenya once again missed out on the football titles as Ugandan reigned supreme with St Noa Secondary School winning the girls’ title, while Amus College dethroned 14-time champions St Mary’s Kitende in the boys’ section.

Butere Girls Secondary School and Musingu Boys High School won silver and bronze respectively.

Kenya won the boys’ athletics gold, but lost the girls’ title to the hosts in the hotly contested two-day showpiece.

Kenyans reclaimed the rugby 15s and boys’ hockey titles from the Ugandans. All Saints Embu and Musingu High School bagged their maiden rugby 15s and boys’ hockey titles respectively to add to their national crowns.

St Charles Lwanga won silver in boys’ hockey while former East Africa champions St Anthony’s Kitale finished out of the medal bracket for the first time in many years after losing 1-0 to Ntare School in the third-place play-off.

Clean sweep

St Joseph’s Girls led Kenya to a clean sweep in girls’ hockey, dethroning Nyamira Girls who finished second while national champions Tigoi Girls were third.

Kenyan teams also defended the rugby sevens title with Vihiga Boys High School thrashing national champions Bwake High School 26-0.

St Joseph’s were crowned the inaugural girls’ rugby 7s champions after beating compatriots Kinale Girls 8-5 in sudden death.

It was sweet revenge for Kesogon Secondary School as they beat seven-time holders Kwanthanze Secondary School in straight sets to snatch the girls’ volleyball trophy.

However, Kenya lost the boys’ volleyball title to Burundi’s LT Saint Luc after national champions Cheptil lost in the semis. Last year’s winners Namwela and Hospital Hill were eliminated at the group stage.

Kenyans also excelled in racquet games with the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams striking gold. They won silver in badminton boys and bronze in the girls’ contest.