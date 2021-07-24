Judoka Takato wins Japan's first gold of Tokyo Olympics

Gold medallist Japan's Naohisa Takato celebrates during the medal ceremony for the judo men's -60kg contest during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

  • The 28-year-old made up for his disappointing bronze medal in Rio five years ago by getting the host nation up and running in the Games with a win over Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei.
  • Earlier, Japanese world number three Funa Tonaki had suffered an agonising defeat by Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi in the women's 48kg final.

