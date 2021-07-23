Kept out of venues, Japan Olympic superfan brings Games home

Olympics super fan Kyoko Ishikawa

This picture taken on December 19, 2020 shows Olympic super-fan Kyoko Ishikawa posing in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo. Whistle-blowing, flag-waving super-fan Kyoko Ishikawa has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years. 

Photo credit: Philip Fong | AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 51-year-old businesswoman is determined not to let coronavirus spoil the fun as the Games land in her home city, despite organisers banning fans from most events
  • She'll put on her signature high-energy performance, cheering and chanting in a traditional Japanese outfit, as she watches on TV in the comfort of her home
  • Ishikawa's Olympic obsession began on a 1992 backpacking trip to Barcelona, where she managed to buy a ticket to the opening ceremony and was blown away by the atmosphere

Tokyo

