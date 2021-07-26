Japanese teenager Nishiya wins Olympic skateboard gold

Japan's Momiji Nishiya poses with her gold medal during the podium ceremony

Japan's Momiji Nishiya poses with her gold medal during the podium ceremony of the skateboarding women's street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Pachoud | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nishiya finished ahead of Brazil's Rayssa Leal -- who at 13 years and 203 days could have become the youngest ever individual Olympic champion -- and Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16
  • Her performance mirrored that of Japan teammate Yuto Horigome, who won the men's title with a stunning sequence of tricks on Sunday

Tokyo

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.