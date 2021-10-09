Sports

Jane Wacu: How Majengo slums shaped Kenya's decorated setter

By  Agnes Makhandia  &  Esther Nyandoro

What you need to know:

  • Jane Wacu needs no introduction to Kenyans, the flamboyant setter having graced our screens for close to two decades now.
  • If it is not her tattoos or jewellery that alert you of her presence, then her signature haircut will.

When award-winning Genge artist Major Nameye Khadija, popularly known as Mejja, burst into the local music scene in 2008, music enthusiasts were treated to tales of his early life in Majengo slums, Nyeri.

