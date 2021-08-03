Jamaica's Thompson-Herah seals Olympic double with 200m gold

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (C) wins the women's 200m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Namibia's Christine Mboma took silver in 21.81sec while the USA's Gabby Thomas took bronze in 21.87sec.
  •  

Tokyo, Japan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.