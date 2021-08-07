Jakob Ingebrigtsen stuns Cheruiyot to take 1500m gold

In Tokyo

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen produced a stunning performance to win the men's 1500 metres gold in an Olympic Record here on on Saturday.

Kenya's world champion Timothy Cheruiyot was second with Great Britain's Josh Kerr taking bronze.

Ingebrigtsen took the field through 400m in 56.14, before Cheruiyot zoomed to the front.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates after winning the men's 1500m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

The 20-year-old bid his time before striking at the final bend to win in an Olympic Record of 3:28.32.

Ingebrigtsen added Olympic gold to his European title Cheruiyot taking silver in 3:29.01.

Kerr put up a great show to overtake Kenya's Abel Kipsang for the bronze with a time of 3:29.05.

Ingebrigtsen -- the second youngest winner of the title -- said the anticipation of competing in the Olympics had played on his nerves.

"I've been struggling with eating for the last couple of weeks because I have been waiting so long for this race," he said.

"This is what you want as a professional runner. I've been able to do it (win gold) first try and I feel like I am just getting started.

"But at the same time, I have been dreaming of this for my whole life. It's great."

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates with his national flag next to the scoreboard after winning the men's 1500m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Ina Fassbender | AFP

Cheruiyot had been the dominant force in the event for the past two years, winning 10 races on the trot, including the 2019 world title, but that run ended in the Kenyan trials.

The 25-year-old decided to impose himself early on, passing Ingebrigtsen after the Norwegian had taken the lead after 200m.

Cheruiyot gradually upped the pace and only Ingebrigtsen and Australian Stewart McSweyn were able to go with him while another Kenyan, Abel Kipsang, tried to bridge the gap.

Cheruiyot led at the bell as McSweyn began to drop away. Kipsang moved into third but Cheruiyot could not shake off the Norwegian, who took the lead in the final stages.

The Kenyan had no response and settled for silver while Kerr overtook Kipsang to take third.

Ingebrigtsen's victory provided Norway with a second memorable victory on the track at the Tokyo Games after Karsten Warholm broke his own world record to win the men's 400m hurdles.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen crosses the finish line to win the men's 1500m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Ingebrigtsen comes from a family of runners -- his two brothers competed at the 2016 Olympics and with him at the 2019 world championships -- and he is coached by his father.

He paid tribute to his family. "This is not me winning this race. If it wasn't for my brothers, my family and my fiancee, I wouldn't be able to do any of this.

"It's not just me, it is a whole team around me that's incredible."

Bronze medallist Kerr said he was "blown away", adding: "I have this weird confidence in myself.