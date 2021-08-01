Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins first post-Bolt Olympic 100m gold

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ina Fassbender | AFP

By  AFP

Canada's Andre de Grasse, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, repeated the feat in 9.89.

Tokyo

