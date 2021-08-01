Italian job in Tokyo night of high drama 

First-placed Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas celebrates the new world record after competing in the women's triple jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • When the start-list for the final was published last night, Amos was appearing which means he has been granted a reversal of fortunes.
  • While Saruni was too disappointed to talk to journalists, both Rotich and Korir exuded confidence of a possible Kenya 1-2 in the final.

In Tokyo

