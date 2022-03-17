Is this the year for Kenyan volleyball clubs to roar in Africa?

Tunisia will for the second time in a row host the annual men’s African Volleyball Clubs Championship scheduled for May 5-18 in Tunis.

National champions General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Prisons and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will represent the country in the 13-day volleyball bonanza.

GSU, Prisons and KPA booked the tickets to event by virtue of having finished in the first, second and third positions in that order respectively during the 2021 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

Prisons will be making a return to the event after they missed the last edition due to financial constraints.

KPA, who were making a debut at the event, finished fifth while regulars GSU placed seventh in a 20-team competition.

Hosts ES Tunis are the reigning champions after they defeated Zamalek of Egypt 3-0 in the final.

No Kenyan club has ever won the men's continental competition with Prisons being the best performer having finished second in 2011. Tunisia are also likely to host the women’s edition in late May.

In communique sent to the Kenya Volleyball Federation on Wednesday night, Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) requested the countries to register their clubs representatives not later than March 31st attaching their registration form and 0-2 form.

“Each Federation may register a maximum of three teams in the championship. However, the federation from which the defending champions come may register a maximum of four teams. Each Federation will thereafter be obliged to confirm their final participation by providing CAVB and the host Federation with the following documents on or before deadline April 21,” the letter read in part.

“Further please be advised that no team’s final confirmation will be accepted without prove of payment of participation fee by sending a clear scanned copy of bank transfer. No cash payment will be accepted during the competition."

The documents include final entry form, 0-2 form, 0-2b form, flight details and copy of clear scanned bank transfer confirming payment of participation fee.