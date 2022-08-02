International Abiud Chirchir renews contract with French side

After steering General Service Unit (GSU) to a fifth title in a row in the just ended men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs, Abiud Chirchir will fly out of the country on Saturday to France after renewing his six-month contract with French Ligue B side Grand Nancy.

The opposite attacker was instrumental as GSU overpowered Kenya Ports Authority 3-1 on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Chirchir Tuesday said many offers came his way, but he chose to stay with the French side because of their professionalism.

“At Grand Nancy, my career is picking up pretty fast and I can’t break the steady growth and join another club. That will mean I have to start afresh to fit into other new systems which can take a while. Besides, the French League is competitive and my prime goal is to help the team earn promotion to Ligue A ,” said Chirchir, who has had stints with Tunisian outfit Club Olympique de Kelibia and Rwandese side University of Kibungo (UNIK).

Grand Nancy fell to Saint Quentin 3-0 in the play-offs and missed out on promotion to the top tier next season.

The 25-year old said besides the competitiveness of the league, Grand Nancy has world class facilities coupled with a rich technical bench.

“The fans adore and appreciate my input. I’m under coach Eric N’Gapeth who has been paramount in my growth and I want to be better . I know I’m on the right track. My second season at the club I know will be better. I am humbled that Grand Nancy sought my services for the second time,” said Chirchir.

The former Malava Secondary School player took the chance to call on the Kenyans to embrace peace during and after National elections set for August 9.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus welcomed the move by Chirchir to extend his stay at the French side.

“We can’t stand in the way for players who want to turn professional. We all saw what Chirchir and any other player who had turned professional previously performed for their respective clubs. Chirchir was instrumental and therefore we encourage players to turn professional since it’s the only way our national team will grow,” said Tarus.

“On the flip side, while it takes time for the players to adjust to the local teams system of play once they are back in the country, their presence in the teams goes along way. I’m happy that our work is being noticed out there. I wish Chirchir well ,” he added.