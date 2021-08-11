Wrestler suspended for Tokyo Olympics misconduct

Vinesh Phogat

In this file photo taken on May 24, 2016, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat takes part in a training session at a Sports Authority of India (SAI) gymnasium in Lucknow. India's wrestling body said August 11, 2021 it has temporarily suspended Vinesh Phogat for "indiscipline" at the Olympics, hitting out at young athletes behaving "like stars".

Photo credit: Sanjay Kanojia | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 26-year-old from a famed Indian wrestling dynasty went into the Games as world number one in the 53kg but crashed out in the quarter-finals.
  • Wrestling Federation of India assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told AFP that Phogat had been suspended on "three counts of indiscipline".

New Delhi, India

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.