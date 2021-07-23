Indian Olympic medallist to watch Tokyo Games from jail

Sushil Kumar.

In this file photo taken on May 23, 2021, India's Olympic wrestling medallist Sushil Kumar sits inside a vehicle after he was arrested by police over alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow wrestler in New Delhi. India's two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar will be catching all the action at the Tokyo Games from inside the jail where he is incarcerated on charges of kidnap and murder. 

Photo credit: Dinesh Joshi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A television has been arranged in the common area of Tihar jail in New Delhi after a request by Kumar's lawyer to prison authorities.
  • Kumar is lodged in a separate cell in Tihar for security reasons.

New Delhi, India

