India 'dances' with joy after hockey team ends four-decade medal drought

Gurjant Singh

Father Baldev Singh (third left) mother Sukhjinder Singh (right) and relatives of India's field hockey player Gurjant Singh celebrate as India's men's hockey team beat Germany clinching the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at Klehara village, about 28 km from Amritsar on August 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Narinder Nanu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A comeback 5-4 win over Germany in Tokyo snared third place in the tournament and ended decades of agonising over repeat failures since they won the last of their eight Olympic titles in Moscow in 1980.
  • Families of the Indian team danced in the streets in Punjab state, waving hockey sticks in the air after the win. Other fans waved the Indian flag as they rushed out of their houses.

New Delhi, India

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.