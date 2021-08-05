In Japan, world's oldest Ironman seeks Olympic tips

This photo taken on August 2, 2021 shows the world's oldest Ironman Hiromu Inada, who turns 89 in November, posing for a picture next to a stack of his shoes at his house in Inage in Chiba Prefecture. Inada is watching the Tokyo Olympics hoping to pick up some tips from the athletes before he competes in next year's Ironman world championship, at the age of 90.

Photo credit: Yuki Iwamura | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Inada, who turns 89 in November, already holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to complete an Ironman competition -- a gruelling format involving swimming 3.86 kilometres, cycling 180.25 kilometres and running a 42.2-kilometre marathon.
  • A three-time winner of the competition in his age group, his commitment to sport is so deep that he records footage of athletes at the Games and watches it to analyse their leg movements and posture.

Chiba, Japan

