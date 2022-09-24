Impressive Adhiambo presents selection headache for Luizomar

Despite Kenya losing to Netherlands in straight sets (11-25, 17-25, 11-25) in their FIVB World Championships opening match here on Friday night, a new star for the national team was born in the form of Veronica Adhiambo.

Introduced in the second set in place of Noel Murambi, the Kenya Pipeline outside hitter made her inclusion count with her side-outs on the front row and pipe attack from the back row breathing life into Kenya’s offence.

After helping Kenya register their best return on the night, 17-25 in the second set, Adhiambo remained on court for the entire third set. She was Kenya’s third best scorer with six points (five kills and one block).

Only Edith Wisa (8 points) and Sharon Chepchumba (7 points, who played the entire game, had more points on the Kenyan side.

Keny's middle blocker Edith Wisa (second left) leads teammates Emmaculate Nekesa and Sharon Chepchumba in celebrating a point during their FIVB World Championships opening Pool A match against Netherlands at Gelredome arena in Arnhem, Netherlands on September 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Speaking to Nation Sport after her World Championships debut, Adhiambo said she is ready to take a step higher into the first six if given a chance in subsequent matches.

“I am happy with my performance today. I expected to start but it’s good that I was given a chance. The level here is high but I always believe in myself. I’m confident of performing well if given a chance in upcoming games,” said the 23-year-old Adhiambo, whose performance took many by surprise.

One man who was not surprised by her performance is Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) Volleyball Club coach Daniel Bor who signed Adhiambo straight from school in 2020.

Bor, who worked with Adhiambo for two years before she left for Kenya Pipeline, says her inclusion in the Malkia Strikers first team is long overdue.

“I was not surprised by her performance because she is always a fighter on court. She has been improving gradually and deserves to be in the first six. She is a special player because she has good technique, great fighting spirit, confidence and knows how to read the game. She is also very creative in attack and adjusts her game depending on the opponent,” offered Bor, who scouted her while playing for Sega Girls Secondary School.

It remains to be seen whether Adhiambo’s performance was enough to convince Kenya coach Luizomar de Moura to tinker with his first six against Belgium on Sunday.