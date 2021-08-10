How Uganda should build on from Tokyo Olympics fairytale

Peruth Chemutai,

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai reacts after winning the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The returns in Tokyo have done Uganda more than any money the government will ever pay in advertising the country. You only hope the government actually knows the importance of being in the right place at the right time, realises it is actually in the right place at the right time – and seizes the moment, going forward.
  • Peruth Chemutai’s 3000m steeplechase gold and Joshua Cheptegei’s gold in 5000m made it four for Uganda after Stephen Kiprotich’s London 2012 feat and John Akii-Bua’s Munich 1972 (400m hurdles) mighty sprint.

Two gold medals, a silver and one bronze at a single event is the best ever performance for Uganda at any Olympics since the country started participating in 1956.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.