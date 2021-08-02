How Kenya threw away rich steeplechase tradition

Soufiane El Bakkali ,

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali wins the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samada | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For the first time in 53 years, a Kenyan name is missing from the Olympic men’s steeplechase gold medal podium
  • Listening to athletes’ post race comments and from intelligence gathered throughout Kenya’s Olympic preparations, we shot ourselves in the foot!
  • Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali even apologised for breaking the rich Kenyan tradition after he convincingly won the Olympic steeplechase final

In Tokyo

