How KCB defied odds to win African Clubs Championship title

Heading to Kelibia,Tunisia for the African Club Championships on May 19, KCB Women’s Volleyball Team were among the underdogs.

The Bankers had finished ninth in their last participation in 2019 in Egypt, while their last triumph was 18 years ago in Mauritius.

The team had also lost Kenyan internationals Violet Makuto and Noel Murambi to their local rivals Kenya Pipeline forcing coach Japheth Munala to build the team around three experienced players with the rest being upcoming.

Munala banked on right attacker Sharon Chepchumba, captain and middle blocker Edith Wisa and left attacker Mercy Moim to reclaim the title they last won in 2006, with Kenya Prisons being the last to win for Kenyans in 2013 in Madagascar.

Chepchumba, Wisa and Moim would later guide KCB Tuesday night to win the title after a scintillating 3-1 win (25-18, 25-22, 11-25, 28-26) over record champions Al Ahly of Egypt.

Chepchumba, Wisa and Moim put the icing on the cake when they were awarded the Most Valuable Player, Best Middle Blocker and Best Left Attacker awards respectively in the closing ceremony.

KCB landed in a tricky Pool "B" that had former champions Carthage of Tunisia, Mimosa of Cote d'ivoire, and Ndejje Universityof Uganda.

The bankers finished second in the group behind leaders Carthage. KCB lost to Carthage 3-1 and recorded 3-0 wins against Ndejje and Mimosa to qualify for the round of 16.

KCB were exposed in the match against Carthage as they had to move Chepchumba from her right attacker position to left attacking position a clear indication that, they had not gotten the winning line up.

Shyrene Maywa, Belinda Barasa, Emmaculate Nekesa who formed part of the team were making their maiden appearance at the championship.

But the side coached by Munala navigated their way to win against Customs of Nigeria 3-0 in the ROund of 16 to book a quarterfinal clash against Prisons.

KCB dismissed Prisons 3-0 to set up another all-Kenyan semifinal clash against Pipeline. Again the Bankers proved critics wrong and defeated Pipeline 3-0 to storm into the final.

Al Ahly, who had defeated Carthage 3-0 in the other last four encounter, were standing between the Bankers and destiny.

The odds were against KCB in the final considering they were facing former champions Ahly who have eight titles to their name but the bankers had done their homework work well.

KCB lost one match and gave away three sets against Carthage and one in the final against Ahly.

“Prior to the final, we knew we were coming up against an experienced side which has eight titles to their name. We managed to bag the first two sets but fatigue checked in since players had used more energy thus we lost the third set," said Bitok.

"The fourth set was crucial to us as we recalled Sharon Chepchumba, Emmaculate Nekesa and Edith Wisa who we had rested in the mid stages of the third set,” added Bitok, who doubles up as the Kenya women’s national team head coach.

“We trailed for the better part of the fourth set but the introduction of Phosca Kasisi in place of promising middle blocker Belinda Baraza did wonders as we managed to tie the score 25-25 thanks to her hard service that threw Ahly into panic mode before we won the match."

"I want thank our compatriots Kenya Pipeline for winning bronze and Prisons for finishing fifth. The team work of all the coaches in Tunisia saw KCB win the title for Kenya after a long spell. I thank KCB management and fans back home for their overwhelming support. We are bringing the trophy home and we want to celebrate with them,” Bitok added.

Bitok also was full of praise for left attacker Mercy Moim who was part of the KCB team that defeated Ahly 3-2 in Mauritius in 2006.

At the time, Moim the national team captain, was a form three student at Cheptil High School.

KCB captain Edith Wisa, believes current status will motivate them to win the elusive local league title.

“We have our sight now on the Kenya Volleyball Federation league title. We are in good form and the win has given us morale and gusto to go for more titles with local title on offer,” said Wisa.

“Pipeline and Prisons are good competitors. It's unfortunate we had to meet at the knockout stage against Prisons. I know healthy rivalry is still at play ahead of the regular season and the play-offs,” she added.