How Chinese Paralympian survived 28 hours buried in quake rubble

Tang Xuemei

This handout photo taken and released on July 12, 2021 by China's Sitting Volleyball Women's Team shows team member Tang Xuemei (right) taking part in a training session in Shanghai.

Photo credit: China's Sitting Volleyball Women's Team | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • 13 years on from the trauma of losing part of her leg in a disaster that left nearly 90,000 people dead or missing, she is a Paralympic gold medallist and will again represent China in Tokyo in sitting volleyball.
  • She will do so with a smile on her face and a resounding message for others with disabilities.

Shanghai, China

