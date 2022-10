Home team in good start to CASA tournament

Lubaina Islam Ali of Mombasa Aquatics Swim Club got off to a good start in Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) Mixed Levels & Relays Swimming Championship on Saturday, winning 1,500 metres freestyle race for girls aged 16 and over at the Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa.

Lubaina, who was the only competitor in the event, clocked 19 minutes and 2.50 seconds.

In the 100m boys’ 14-15 years Individual Med, Mohammed Sheikh from Bandari SC timed 1:07.77 to win.

Mohammedali Khandawalla, 15, clocked 1:16.45 to finish second, folowed by Hashim Sheikh of Bandari SC (1:16.67).

Paulsen Settumba Jordan, 17, of Aga Khan Academy won boys’ 16 years and over 100m individual medley event in 1:03,78, followed by Aheer Chatterjee, 19, of Bandari SC (1:04.58), and Ali Nahdy, 16, from Mombasa Aquatics (1:06.44).

Mombasa Parents SC dominated girls’ 11 years 100m IM where all three top finishers were from the club. Faith Prisca won in 1:49.73, followed by Ashley Kodonde (1:50.77) and Patience Kiagi (1:52.93).

Aga Khan Academy finished 1-2-3 in the boys’ 10 years 100m IM, with Mikhail Samnani winning in 1:54.26, followed by Aryan Vekariya (1:54.57) and Liam Alela (2:02.61).

Collated results

Boys' 7yrs and under 100m IM: 1. Trevor Odhiambo, Blue Ocean (1:54.25); 2. Bevan Karuga, Mombasa Parents (1:59.67); 3, Riyan Kanabar, Blue Ocean (2:08.66).

Boys' 8yrs 100m IM: 1. Alqamar Luvay, Blue Ocean (1:50.63); 2. Aariz Nooirani, Blue Ocean (1:55.00); 3. Andy Kodonde, Mombasa Parents (1:58.26).

Girls' 11yrs 100m IM: 1. Amina Sheikh, Bandari (1:25.79); 2. Eliana Maina, Mombasa Aquatic (1:29.93); 3. Khadija Khuweylid, Bandari (1:30.56).