Homa Bay turns to beach volleyball to boost tourism

Gaudencia Makokha

Kenyan beach volleyball team members Gaudencia Makokha (left) and Bracksides Agala stretch during a training session at the Tokyo Olympic Games beach volleyball venue o July 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It is the first time Homa Bay is hosting a beach volleyball tournament as part of concerted efforts by the county government to use sports to boost tourism
  • County Sports Chief officer Moses Buriri said the event will also help local youths nurture their talent
  • It will be held in conjunction with Kenya Volleyball Federation this weekend at Victoria Sands Beach Hotel and Mbita Tourist Beach Hotel

All is set for this weekend’s National Beach volleyball tournament that will be held in Mbita Town in Homa Bay County.

