Homa Bay turns to beach volleyball to boost tourism

All is set for this weekend’s National Beach volleyball tournament that will be held in Mbita Town in Homa Bay County.

The county government announced that it has put everything in place in preparation for the event.

It is the first time Homa Bay is hosting a beach volleyball tournament as part of concerted efforts by the county government to use sports to boost tourism.

County Sports Chief officer Moses Buriri said the event will also help local youths nurture their talent.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. The event has historically been held at the Coast. We want to make sure we maximise its advantages to make our county great,” he said.

Beach volleyball is played by two players in each team but on a sand court.

The first ever event in the county will bring together at least ten teams which will be competing for the top position.

It will be held in conjunction with Kenya Volleyball Federation this weekend at Victoria Sands Beach Hotel and Mbita Tourist Beach Hotel.

According to Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Lower Nyanza Branch Chairman John Odundo, some of the players who will grace the event are Olympians.

Among the teams that have confirmed attendance include KCB, Flaming Ladies from Kisumu, Prisons and Homa Bay County teams.

Governor Cyprian Awiti said his administration is ready to partner with KVF for the success of the event.

“We sincerely appreciate the federation’s decision to consider Homa Bay County as the host for this year’s tournament and we are pleased to inform you that we accept the offer of hosting the 2021 National Beach Volleyball Tournament,” the governor wrote in a letter to KVF.

“This opportunity is indeed a great honour to the people of Homa Bay as it will go a long way in showcasing our rich tourism potential to the entire country besides being an avenue for talent identification and development,” the letter read in part.